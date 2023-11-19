ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,154,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,891 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 1.13% of J. M. Smucker worth $170,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,130,000 after buying an additional 2,099,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,033,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 97,245.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 813,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,174,000 after buying an additional 812,968 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 386.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,016,000 after buying an additional 679,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 802,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,357,000 after buying an additional 236,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

NYSE SJM traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,389,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,717. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $107.33 and a 52-week high of $163.07. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -657.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -2,494.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.38.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $1,426,064.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

