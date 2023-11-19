ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 19,374 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 763,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,374 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $191,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 103,194.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,134,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,045,225,000 after acquiring an additional 72,064,901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,309,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,431,195,000 after buying an additional 997,389 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after buying an additional 7,178,474 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,801,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,689,749,000 after buying an additional 200,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,611,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,875,000 after buying an additional 607,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $239.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,971. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.66 and a 1 year high of $264.19. The company has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.75.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

