ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 24,987 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,090 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 24,987 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Netflix worth $183,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter worth $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in Netflix by 32.6% during the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $67,328,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 1.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,937 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,116,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 357 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $465.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,800,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,920,062. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $273.41 and a one year high of $485.00. The company has a market capitalization of $203.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.78.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,563 shares of company stock worth $57,388,283. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

