ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 756 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,647,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 1.05% of Cincinnati Financial worth $160,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 235.0% in the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 265.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,758.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Cincinnati Financial stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.89. 613,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,221. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $95.01 and a 52-week high of $130.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.59. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CINF. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

