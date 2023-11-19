ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 77,427 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,072,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 77,427 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $200,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.35. 986,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,697. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.81. The company has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.04. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.13 and a twelve month high of $191.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.64.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

