ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 90,691 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,823,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 90,691 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Consolidated Edison worth $164,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the period. First County Bank CT grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 6,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 173,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,570,000 after purchasing an additional 12,903 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ED traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,693,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,227. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $100.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.38.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

ED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ED

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.