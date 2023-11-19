ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,535 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger makes up 0.6% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.52% of W.W. Grainger worth $205,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 400.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $749.57.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

W.W. Grainger stock traded up $7.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $802.20. 207,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,431. The stock has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.85. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $534.01 and a 52-week high of $811.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $722.06 and its 200 day moving average is $719.55.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.27 EPS. Analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

