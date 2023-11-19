Providence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,050 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 1.4% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.3% in the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 26,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,112,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Macquarie upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.42. The stock had a trading volume of 13,386,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,795,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.87. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $33.78 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $170.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

