Providence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 240 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 100,509.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,166,665,000 after acquiring an additional 426,437,277 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,058,235,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 908.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,450,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315,292 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 76.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,839,241,000 after buying an additional 10,257,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $2.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,077,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,759,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.74 and a 52 week high of $187.81. The stock has a market cap of $272.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.21.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.84%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.89.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

