Providence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 342.2% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Price Performance

IQV remained flat at $204.79 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,694. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $241.86. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.42.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.