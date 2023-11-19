Providence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 252.5% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

UPS traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.98. 3,320,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,368,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.41. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

Several brokerages have commented on UPS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

