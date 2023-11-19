Providence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 21,600 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 25,714.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 1.3% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 14.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $39,043,000. Phraction Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 141.2% during the second quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,099,000 after buying an additional 17,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,529,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Danaher from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.73.

Danaher Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $1.33 on Friday, hitting $207.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,474,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $281.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.93 and a 200-day moving average of $234.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

