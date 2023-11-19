Providence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.4% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 559.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,082,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,586,170. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.93 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $168.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.25.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.62%.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

