Providence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 72,800 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 182,000.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,800 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 11.3% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,330,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,180,215. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 309,996 shares of company stock worth $16,936,115. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.08.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

