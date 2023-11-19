Providence Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 350.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CMCO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.67. The company had a trading volume of 113,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,821. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $42.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCO shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

