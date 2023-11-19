Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,630 ($20.02) to GBX 1,500 ($18.42) in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,540 ($18.91) to GBX 1,460 ($17.93) in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Prudential from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,575 ($19.34) to GBX 1,610 ($19.77) in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

Get Prudential alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Prudential

Prudential Price Performance

Prudential Cuts Dividend

PUK stock opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. Prudential has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.38.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 1.5%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Prudential by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,556,000 after buying an additional 1,608,893 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Prudential during the 2nd quarter worth $24,230,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential during the 2nd quarter worth $15,224,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,119,000 after purchasing an additional 393,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential during the 1st quarter worth $12,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential

(Get Free Report)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.