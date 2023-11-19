QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) and CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Financial Contrast

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) and QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.1% of CNB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of QCR shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of CNB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of QCR shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CNB Financial and QCR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNB Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 QCR 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

CNB Financial currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.42%. QCR has a consensus price target of $62.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.87%. Given QCR’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe QCR is more favorable than CNB Financial.

This table compares CNB Financial and QCR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNB Financial $248.50 million 1.78 $63.19 million $2.64 8.02 QCR $373.30 million 2.34 $99.07 million $6.59 7.92

QCR has higher revenue and earnings than CNB Financial. QCR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CNB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

CNB Financial has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QCR has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CNB Financial and QCR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNB Financial 19.32% 12.32% 1.07% QCR 22.26% 14.00% 1.38%

Dividends

CNB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. QCR pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. CNB Financial pays out 26.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. QCR pays out 3.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

QCR beats CNB Financial on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services. It also provides wealth and asset management services, including the administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, as well as a range of wealth management services. In addition, the company invests in debt and equity securities; sells nonproprietary annuities and other insurance products; and small balance unsecured loans and secured loans primarily collateralized by automobiles and equipment. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies. The company's loan portfolio comprises loans to small and mid-sized businesses; business loans, including lines of credit for working capital and operational purposes; term loans for the acquisition of facilities, equipment, and other purposes; commercial and residential real estate loans; and installment and other consumer loans, such as home improvement, home equity, motor vehicle, and signature loans, as well as small personal credit lines. In addition, it engages in leasing of machinery and equipment to commercial and industrial businesses under direct financing lease contracts; and issuance of trust preferred securities. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Moline, Illinois.

