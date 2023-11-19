Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,753,000 after acquiring an additional 80,450 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 32.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $20.40. The company has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.50%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MFC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Manulife Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

