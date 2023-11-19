Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $271,000 Holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of WPP by 187.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in WPP by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WPP during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 166.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of WPP by 6,028.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on WPP to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $688.67.

WPP Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE WPP opened at $44.49 on Friday. WPP plc has a twelve month low of $41.13 and a twelve month high of $64.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.43 and its 200 day moving average is $49.61. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.30.

WPP Company Profile

(Free Report)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Stories

