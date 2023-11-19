Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $279,000 Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,041,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,798,000 after acquiring an additional 50,496 shares during the period. Mantle Ridge LP lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 8.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,933,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,378,000 after buying an additional 692,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,059,000 after buying an additional 2,145,910 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,063,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,808,000 after buying an additional 26,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 1.1 %

DLTR stock opened at $115.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.59. The company has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.79. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.77 and a twelve month high of $166.15.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,650 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,646. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,013.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DLTR. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet lowered Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.22.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

