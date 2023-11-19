Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $285,000 Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JD. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hao Advisors Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $583,000. Geller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,051 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,730,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on JD. Bank of America decreased their price objective on JD.com from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on JD.com from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.14.

JD.com stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day moving average is $33.22. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $67.10.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $247.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.99 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

