Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $303,000 Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 98,060.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,093,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087,596 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 102,768.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 27.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,158 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 56.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,380,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Up 0.9 %

PAYX opened at $117.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.63.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

