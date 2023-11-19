Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $349,000 Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,337,000 after acquiring an additional 765,146 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $107,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $807,887,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,656,000 after acquiring an additional 421,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 21.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,431,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,179,000 after acquiring an additional 966,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.90.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

NYSE:SPG opened at $121.68 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $133.08. The firm has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 112.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,659.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

