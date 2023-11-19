Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $361,000 Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LFUS. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Littelfuse by 87.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Littelfuse by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Littelfuse by 45.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Littelfuse by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Littelfuse by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $238.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.23. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.16 and a 1 year high of $309.94.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $607.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.80 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.02%.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.93, for a total value of $426,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,310,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

