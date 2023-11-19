Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $380,000 Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,699,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593,286 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,242,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,755,000 after purchasing an additional 509,886 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,908,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,416,000 after purchasing an additional 72,745 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,021,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,265,000 after acquiring an additional 842,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,973,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,002,000 after acquiring an additional 109,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.64. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from $14.20 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Read Our Latest Report on TAK

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.