Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $399,000 Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW stock opened at $270.28 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $205.43 and a 1-year high of $283.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $252.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.46. The firm has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.44.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

