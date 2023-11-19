Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 1,122 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 197,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 24,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Chronos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $16.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

