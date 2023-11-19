Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 582 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 962,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,966,000 after buying an additional 73,291 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $431,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 104.2% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 58,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

NYSE:DAL opened at $36.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.36. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet cut Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.09 per share, with a total value of $330,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,082.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.09 per share, with a total value of $330,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $100,868.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,600.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

