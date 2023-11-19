Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,595 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 125.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 880.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 327.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 150.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on JHX. StockNews.com raised James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of James Hardie Industries stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. James Hardie Industries plc has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $32.49.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $998.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.33 million. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

