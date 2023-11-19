Quadrant Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in VeriSign by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Trading Up 0.4 %

VRSN opened at $210.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.88. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.44 and a 12 month high of $229.72. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 49.38%. The company had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VRSN

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total transaction of $115,355.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total transaction of $26,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,266,031.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total value of $115,355.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,360,522 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.