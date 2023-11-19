Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 11,447 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 53.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,447 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 117,897,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,375 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,984,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,769,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,106,000 after acquiring an additional 85,835 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,397,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,619,000 after acquiring an additional 193,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,393,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDE opened at $26.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.61. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $28.37.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.