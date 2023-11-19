Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 227 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,095 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,752 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,874,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,886 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,126,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,911,733 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $197,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,234,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Devon Energy stock opened at $45.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.16 and its 200 day moving average is $48.85. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $42.59 and a twelve month high of $70.43.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 13.68%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.18.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

