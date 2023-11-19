Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 937 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,401 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CRH by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CRH by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,541,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in CRH by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in CRH by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRH opened at $60.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34. CRH plc has a twelve month low of $38.45 and a twelve month high of $61.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.06 and its 200 day moving average is $54.84.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CRH in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.30.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

