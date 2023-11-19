Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DGX. TheStreet lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.09.

Shares of DGX opened at $134.89 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $119.59 and a 52 week high of $158.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after buying an additional 636,301 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14,887.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,331,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,615,000 after buying an additional 4,302,510 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,414,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $416,093,000 after purchasing an additional 180,889 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 62.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,728,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,746 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $339,688,000 after purchasing an additional 72,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

