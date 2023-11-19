R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Receives $19.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.
A number of research firms have weighed in on RCM. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.
Get Our Latest Analysis on R1 RCM
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
R1 RCM Stock Performance
Shares of RCM opened at $10.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.54, a PEG ratio of 60.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.62. R1 RCM has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $18.70.
About R1 RCM
R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than R1 RCM
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- How to Invest in Social Media
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.