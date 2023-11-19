R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Receives $19.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RCM. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 313.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,972 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RCM opened at $10.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.54, a PEG ratio of 60.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.62. R1 RCM has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $18.70.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

