Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 1,012.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,414 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RL. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,533,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $900,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $451,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RL. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 0.9 %

RL stock opened at $121.75 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $135.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.18. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

