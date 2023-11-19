Raymond James Lowers Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Price Target to C$13.00

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Neo Performance Materials’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

NEO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NEO

Neo Performance Materials Stock Performance

Neo Performance Materials Announces Dividend

Shares of NEO opened at C$6.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$291.85 million, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.20. Neo Performance Materials has a 12 month low of C$6.70 and a 12 month high of C$12.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently -83.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Neo Performance Materials news, Senior Officer Jonathan Baksh bought 10,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,807.25. In other news, Director Rahim Suleman acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,350.00. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Baksh bought 10,825 shares of Neo Performance Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.91 per share, with a total value of C$74,807.25. 20.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.