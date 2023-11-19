Raymond James Lowers Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target to $69.00

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TCBI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TCBI

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $54.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.58 and its 200 day moving average is $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $42.79 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $472.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.89 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 19.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.06 per share, for a total transaction of $118,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 268,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,828,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,000 shares of company stock worth $655,290. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 26,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 64.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter worth $47,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.