Renewi (LON:RWI) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $614.50

Renewi plc (LON:RWI – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 614.50 ($7.55) and traded as low as GBX 600 ($7.37). Renewi shares last traded at GBX 614 ($7.54), with a volume of 115,273 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($8.72) price target on shares of Renewi in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.
Renewi Price Performance
Renewi Company Profile
Renewi plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides waste-to-product services. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Mineralz & Water, and Specialities segments. The Commercial Waste segment engages in the collection and treatment of commercial waste in the Netherlands and Belgium; and processing of wood, aggregates, plastics, paper products, and organic waste.
