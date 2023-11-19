Renewi (LON:RWI) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $614.50

Renewi plc (LON:RWI – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 614.50 ($7.55) and traded as low as GBX 600 ($7.37). Renewi shares last traded at GBX 614 ($7.54), with a volume of 115,273 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($8.72) price target on shares of Renewi in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Renewi Price Performance

Renewi Company Profile

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 614.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 552.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £492.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,279.17, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Renewi plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides waste-to-product services. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Mineralz & Water, and Specialities segments. The Commercial Waste segment engages in the collection and treatment of commercial waste in the Netherlands and Belgium; and processing of wood, aggregates, plastics, paper products, and organic waste.

