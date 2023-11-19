RenovoRx’s (RNXT) Hold Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on RenovoRx from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

Get RenovoRx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RNXT

RenovoRx Price Performance

RNXT opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.31. RenovoRx has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.73.

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that RenovoRx will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RenovoRx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in RenovoRx by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RenovoRx by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in RenovoRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in RenovoRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in RenovoRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 2.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RenovoRx

(Get Free Report)

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RenovoRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenovoRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.