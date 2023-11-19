Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Head to Head Analysis

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Free Report) and Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.5% of Abcam shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of Repligen shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Abcam shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Repligen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Abcam has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repligen has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abcam N/A N/A N/A Repligen 17.29% 6.08% 4.69%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Abcam and Repligen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Abcam and Repligen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abcam 0 5 1 0 2.17 Repligen 0 1 10 0 2.91

Abcam currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.89%. Repligen has a consensus target price of $189.55, indicating a potential upside of 25.86%. Given Repligen’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Repligen is more favorable than Abcam.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Abcam and Repligen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abcam $447.49 million 12.26 -$10.51 million N/A N/A Repligen $801.54 million 10.49 $185.96 million $2.03 74.19

Repligen has higher revenue and earnings than Abcam.

Summary

Repligen beats Abcam on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools. It serves scientists and researchers in academic institutions and research institutes, as well as in pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and diagnostics companies. The company has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Japan, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It sells its products online. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products. The company's chromatography products include OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of biologics; and OPUS smaller-scale columns that are used in the high throughput process development screening, viral clearance validation studies, and scale down validation of chromatography processes. It also offers ELISA test kits; and chromatography resins under the CaptivA brand. In addition, the company provides filtration products, such as XCell Alternating Tangential Flow systems that are filtration devices used in upstream perfusion and cell culture processing; TangenX flat sheet cassettes, which are used in downstream biologic drug concentration, buffer exchange, and formulation processes; KrosFlo tangential flow filtration and tangential flow depth filtration systems; Spectra/Por laboratory and process dialysis products, and ProConnex TFDF flow paths. Further, it provides process analytics products, such as slope spectroscopy systems under the SoloVPE, FlowVPE, and FlowVPX brands. The company sells its products to life sciences, biopharmaceutical, and diagnostics companies; laboratory researchers; and contract manufacturing organizations. Repligen Corporation has collaboration agreements with Navigo Proteins GmbH to develop multiple affinity ligands. Repligen Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

