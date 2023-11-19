Reviewing Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) and Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF)

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) and Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Hologic and Sartorius Stedim Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hologic 11.31% 19.12% 10.58% Sartorius Stedim Biotech N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Hologic and Sartorius Stedim Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hologic 0 6 7 0 2.54 Sartorius Stedim Biotech 0 2 1 0 2.33

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Hologic presently has a consensus price target of $86.58, indicating a potential upside of 20.47%. Given Hologic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Hologic is more favorable than Sartorius Stedim Biotech.

92.6% of Hologic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Sartorius Stedim Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Hologic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hologic and Sartorius Stedim Biotech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hologic $4.03 billion 4.37 $456.00 million $1.83 39.27 Sartorius Stedim Biotech N/A N/A N/A $4.31 48.54

Hologic has higher revenue and earnings than Sartorius Stedim Biotech. Hologic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sartorius Stedim Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hologic beats Sartorius Stedim Biotech on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The company provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalovirus; Aptima BV and Aptima CV/TV assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays for the detection of SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth. It also offers solutions for breast cancer care primarily in the areas of radiology, breast surgery, pathology, and treatment, such as 2D and 3D digital mammography systems, image analytics software, reading workstations, ultrasound imaging, minimally invasive breast biopsy guidance systems, breast biopsy site markers, localization, specimen radiology, and ultrasound and connectivity solutions, as well as breast conserving surgery products. In addition, the company provides NovaSure Endometrial Ablation System for the treatment of abnormal uterine bleeding; MyoSure Hysteroscopic Tissue Removal System for the removal of fibroids, polyps, and other pathology in the uterus; Fluent Fluid Management System that provides liquid distention during diagnostic and operative hysteroscopic procedures; and the CoolSeal portfolio that includes bipolar vessel sealing devices. Further, it offers Horizon DXA, a dual energy X-ray system; and the Fluoroscan Insight FD mini C-arm to perform minimally invasive orthopedic surgical procedures. The company sells its products through direct sales and service forces, and independent distributors and sales representatives. Hologic, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

About Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products. It also provides cell cultivation, fermentation, separation, purification, and fluid management services; batch and intensified chromatography systems for smaller molecules applications, such as oligonucleotides, peptides, and insulin; and recombinant albumin based solutions. In addition, the company offers data analytics software for modeling and optimizing processes of biopharmaceutical development and production. It serves manufacturers of medications, foods, and chemicals, as well as research and development laboratories. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Aubagne, France. Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. is a subsidiary of Sartorius AG.

