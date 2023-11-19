RingCentral’s (RNG) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RNG. Raymond James decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RingCentral from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.57.

RingCentral stock opened at $29.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day moving average of $31.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.88. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $49.32.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 5,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $156,118.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,470.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 5,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $156,118.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,470.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 18,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $537,299.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 297,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,500,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,238 over the last ninety days. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP raised its position in RingCentral by 1,354.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in RingCentral by 40,375.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 25.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

