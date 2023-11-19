Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Bought by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,082 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Rio Tinto Group makes up 2.0% of Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 297.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 10.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of RIO stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $68.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,116,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,465. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

