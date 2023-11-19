Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Position Lowered by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 310,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $13,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Rollins in the second quarter worth approximately $326,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,613,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Rollins by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 19,502 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Rollins by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 581,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,896,000 after purchasing an additional 174,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

Rollins Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Rollins stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $39.44. 1,886,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,437,916. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $45.04. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $840.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.35 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.81%. Rollins’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rollins news, Director Paul Russell Hardin acquired 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rollins news, Director Paul Russell Hardin acquired 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,553,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

