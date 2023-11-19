Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target to C$14.00

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CSH.UN. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.20.

TSE CSH.UN opened at C$10.89 on Wednesday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52 week low of C$7.77 and a 52 week high of C$11.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.20. The stock has a market cap of C$2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.87.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 762.50%.

In other Chartwell Retirement Residences news, Director Gary Neil Whitelaw bought 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.40 per share, with a total value of C$53,040.00. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

