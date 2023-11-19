Royal Bank of Canada Increases Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Price Target to $28.00

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

WES has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Western Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Western Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.36.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on WES

Western Midstream Partners Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:WES opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. Western Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $23.79 and a 1 year high of $28.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.93.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $776.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.38 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 35.15%. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WES. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,098,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,136,000 after acquiring an additional 74,670 shares in the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,179,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,116,000 after buying an additional 131,683 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,571,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,480,000 after buying an additional 622,108 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,519,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $912,737,000 after buying an additional 3,855,558 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,000. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.