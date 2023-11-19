RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.45

Shares of RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.45 and traded as low as $9.45. RSA Insurance Group shares last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
RSA Insurance Group Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.45.
RSA Insurance Group Company Profile
RSA Insurance Group plc provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to individuals and families, as well as through brokers and agents.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than RSA Insurance Group
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for RSA Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RSA Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.