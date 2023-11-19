Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 652,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,817 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.31% of Seagate Technology worth $40,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 11,336 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,801 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 1,370 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $89,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 7,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $494,199.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,818,037.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 1,370 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $89,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,530 shares of company stock worth $16,036,111. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STX has been the topic of several research reports. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.35.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of STX opened at $75.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $48.94 and a one year high of $76.23.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently -78.43%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

