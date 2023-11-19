Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $36.79 Million Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 3,274.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,199,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163,597 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $36,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 474,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 53,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.1% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 25,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 12.0% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 128,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 13,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 77,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OHI shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.89.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $31.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.93 and a 200-day moving average of $31.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 279.17%.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

